Flight of the Butterflies 3D in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, SK Films Follow the monarchs’ perilous journey and join hundreds of millions of real butterflies in the remote mountain peaks of Mexico.

The monarch butterfly is a true marvel of nature. Weighing less than a penny, it makes one of the longest migrations on Earth across a continent to a place it has never known. Follow the monarchs’ perilous journey and join hundreds of millions of real butterflies in the remote mountain peaks of Mexico, with breathtaking cinematography from an award-winning team including Oscar® winner Peter Parks. Be captivated by the true and compelling story of an intrepid scientist’s 40-year search to find the monarchs’ secret hideaway. Unravel the mysteries and experience the Flight of the Butterflies.

Showtimes (Eastern time)

June 17 - 20 at 12:00 pm and 3:45 pm

June 21 - 23 at 12:00 pm