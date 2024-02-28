× Expand The Signal Flogging Molly – Road to Rebellion Tour w/ Amigo The Devil & Gen and the Degenerates - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

This event is 18+, however, minors are permitted accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Flogging Molly

Celtic Rock

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with its riotous debut, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio albums.

With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band released their seventh full-length album, Anthem, on Sept. 9, 2022 via Rise Records.

Amigo The Devil

Alternative Folk

In the vast realm of modern folk and alternative rock, Amigo The Devil is an artist who channels a voice of unsettling beauty and raw truth. Splicing alarming honesty with personal realizations, his narratives carry weight, wisdom and wit. And nestled within the corners of Amigo the Devil’s haunting melodies and daring experimentation lies a tale as profound as the dirges he sings.

With a brilliant mind, full soul and a penchant for the obscure, the songwriting of Amigo the Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) harkens back to a more brutal state of songwriting. His songs are greatly influenced by the honesty of Leonard Cohen, the creativity of Tom Waits and the ruthlessness of Chavela Vargas. Rather than imitate, he identifies with their authentic disregard of consequences when it comes to songwriting and releasing music. Amigo the Devil is not polished or clean – he’s all heart, with reckless abandon. His understanding of emotions is deep and instinctual, choosing to embrace one’s flaws instead of trying to change them.

In a world filled with fleeting tunes and temporary stars, artists like Amigo the Devil are the reminders of the power of storytelling – of music’s age-old role in narrating human emotion. He seems to be on a lifelong journey, not just of personal discovery, but of reminding us all of the roots, the rawness and the reality that music can offer.

Amigo the Devil remains enigmatic. Not one to bask in the limelight, he chooses again to let his art speak for itself.