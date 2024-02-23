Floral Linen Embroidery 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Nasim Keshmiri on Unsplash Photo by Nasim Keshmiri on Unsplash

Want to create something to add a little design to your kitchen table or morning coffee routine?

In this class, we will be hand embroidering floral designs on vintage linen napkins in varying colors using different iron on options, colors of thread, and stitching styles to create a piece that reflects your style. You will learn a few basic embroidery techniques and stitches with a focus on learning to embroider on multi-functional fabric. Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, chain stitch, and the french knot. A basic introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Choose from a few traditional or contemporary floral designs, or create your own pattern, and pick from a range of thread colors to embellish your napkin during this hands-on embroidery class. All embroidery supplies will be provided: muslin to practice with, linen napkin, iron-on design to learn from and keep, five colors of embroidery thread, an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop — all for you to keep!

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over 15 years, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. You can find Sarah usually reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. She loves to embroider, garden, ride horses, and travel with her husband, Alex. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.