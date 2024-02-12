Floral Preservation: The Art of Pressed Flowers - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/2/12/floral-preservation Floral

Pressing flowers can be tricky if you don't have the right tools.

Learn how to press a Rose using traditional pressing practices in this 90 minute class taught by Lin with Wanderlust and Wolf. During the session you'll be instructed on how to press a Rose and you'll get to design your own pressed flower frame with already pressed flowers.

No experience necessary, just show up and get ready to be creative!

About the instructor:

Lin Feagans has been preserving flowers professionally for five years with her focus being resin work. Prior to co-creating Wanderlust and Wolf with her wife, she taught Forest Kindergarten. She was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and playing outside all day was normal and encouraged. She attended Northern Michigan University with a BS in Outdoor Education with the hopes to eventually run her own Forest School. She loves hiking with her family, RV'ing to all of the unique places, and rescuing animals. It brings Lin so much joy to see people celebrate in the little aha moments only nature can bring.