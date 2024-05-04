FLOWER BEAD CRAFTING — Create Mother's Day Gifts

× Expand Kim Teems Fox FLOWER BEAD CRAFTING

Seed beads are making a comeback, as seen in the Jan/Feb issue of Better Homes & Gardens. It’s super easy and fun, and a great way to make a special gift for Mom for Mother’s Day!

Learn how to create flowers, bows, and napkin rings out of seed beads without the eye strain. Students will learn the art of stringing beads using a bead spinner, which makes this craft much more enjoyable. No individual beads to thread!

After threading wire with beads Students will learn different techniques to create whimsical flowers and leaves, gift bows, and abstract napkin rings. Each student gets their own seed bead kit (a $35 value) included in workshop admission. Cost of workshop $65 including supplies.