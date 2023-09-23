Flower Printing on Paper

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Learn how to take flowers and leaves and print their image on watercolor paper creating beautiful eco-dyed paper, which can be used in a variety of creative ways such as gift bags, cards, and boxes; wrapping paper; scrapbooking; digital art, and more!

In this class you will create 10 – 4.75 x 6.75 inch sheets of eco-dyed watercolor paper using yellow and orange flowers layered between paper and sandwiched between two stainless steel wire mesh screens, then boiled in a big pot of "rusty water!"

While the “sandwiches” are boiling it’s time to eat your sack lunch and sit back and watch the live demonstration on, “How to turn your paper into Gift Bags with Matching Greeting Cards.”

You will receive printed instructions and supplies needed to create 3 gift bags & 3 greeting cards at home once your paper is dry, using Eco-Dyed Paper created in class.

