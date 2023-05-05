IN FRAME: A Chattanooga Photography Expo

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

"{Photography} has little to do with the things you see, and everything to do with the way you see them." - Elliott Erwitt

---

Join photographers of different backgrounds, experiences, mediums, techniques, styles, and more for this all-encompassing expo of what it means to be an image maker in today's world.

Featured styles will include experimental darkroom photography, black and white street documentary, portraiture, drone, and more. Check back closer to the event for the full list of participating artists.

---

Opening Reception: May 5, 6-8pm

On Display: May 5 - May 27, 2023

Gallery Open 2-6pm Fridays & Saturdays

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Film
