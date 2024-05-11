× Expand Free Bird/The GEM Theatre Free Bird & The Wandering Willows

“Turn it up!” set in motion a musical history that inspired the members of Free Bird, an Atlanta-based band whose love of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music since childhood radiates as they play the songs with the same passion and intensity as the original line-up. Free Bird brings the audience back to the 1970s with an energetic and full rendition of one of the greatest bands to ever record and tour.

Special guests The Wandering Willows will also perform Friday night. Known as a southern band playing southern rock music and having fun doing it, The Wandering Willows entertain with original songs, crowd favorites, and songs you forgot you loved.