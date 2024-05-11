Free Bird & The Wandering Willows

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

“Turn it up!” set in motion a musical history that inspired the members of Free Bird, an Atlanta-based band whose love of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music since childhood radiates as they play the songs with the same passion and intensity as the original line-up. Free Bird brings the audience back to the 1970s with an energetic and full rendition of one of the greatest bands to ever record and tour.

Special guests The Wandering Willows will also perform Friday night. Known as a southern band playing southern rock music and having fun doing it, The Wandering Willows entertain with original songs, crowd favorites, and songs you forgot you loved.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Free Bird & The Wandering Willows - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Bird & The Wandering Willows - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Bird & The Wandering Willows - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Bird & The Wandering Willows - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 20, 2023

Thursday

December 21, 2023

Friday

December 22, 2023

Saturday

December 23, 2023

Sunday

December 24, 2023

Monday

December 25, 2023

Tuesday

December 26, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours