Free Gardening Class: Supporting Wildlife in Ou Yards

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m., with “Supporting Wildlife in Our Yards” presented by Master Gardeners Laurie Dworak and Diane Shelly. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Advance registration is requested. To register in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-supporting-bats-bluebirds-in-our-yards/

Skeeter Gallagher, MGHC Vice President, comments, “This month’s 3rd Saturday class focuses on the importance of wildlife as an essential part of our local ecosystem. Master Gardener Laurie Dworak will talk about why bats are beneficial, how they have been harmed in the past, and how to help them thrive in our area. With a focus on native plants and wildlife, Laurie has become a fan of bats and has consulted directly with experts to learn how a community can best support these underappreciated mammals. Master Gardener Diane Shelly will discuss supporting bluebirds and other cavity nesting birds through nestboxes in our backyards and trails around our area. As president of the Chattanooga Bluebird Society, Diane promotes conservation of bluebirds and other native cavity nesting birds, developing nestbox trails, collecting data for research, and providing our community with the opportunity to share birding information and experiences in a social setting.”