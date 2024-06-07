Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
to
Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park on Friday, June 7th at 8 pm
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Be our guest and join Belle on a fantastic journey as she is taken prisoner by a cursed beast in his castle, befriends the enchanted staff, and shows the power of friendship and love.
Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, June 7th 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
• Showing: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
• Rated PG
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking: Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)
• Screening Location: Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage (Near CFP Pavilion)
7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
• All Ages Welcome
Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/955803709343307/
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans (Rain), we will move this event to the Chester Frost Park Pavilion at 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343
#CFPFreeMovie