Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park on Friday, June 7th at 8 pm

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Be our guest and join Belle on a fantastic journey as she is taken prisoner by a cursed beast in his castle, befriends the enchanted staff, and shows the power of friendship and love.

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 7th 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

• Showing: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking: Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

• Screening Location: Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage (Near CFP Pavilion)

7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/955803709343307/

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans (Rain), we will move this event to the Chester Frost Park Pavilion at 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

#CFPFreeMovie