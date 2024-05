× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney/Pixar Finding Nemo 5.10.24 Movie night Flyer) - HOP 4.19.24 Flyer Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park – FINDING NEMO - Friday May 10th, 2024

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring FINDING NEMO

Join Marlin the clown fish as he sets off on an adventure to rescue his son Nemo!

Bring Chairs/Blankets & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, May 10th 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: Finding Nemo

• Rated G

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking: Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

• Screening Location: Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage (Near CFP Pavilion)

7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/NntFwegW

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans (Rain), we will move this event to the Chester Frost Park Pavilion at 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

#CFPFreeMovie