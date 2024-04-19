× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, NBC Universal CFP Movie night Flyer) - HOP 4.19.24 Flyer Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park on April 19th Featuring HOP

Join us for a Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring HOP

It’s all about the Candy, the Chicks, and Rock N Roll!

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday April 19th 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

• Showing: HOP

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Gift for the First 50 Guests!

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Buffalo Run Stage Chester Frost Park

7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson TN 37343

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/xgqRZTLzs

If it Rains, this event will move inside the Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson TN 37343

#CFPFreeMovie