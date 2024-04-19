Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, NBC Universal
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park on April 19th Featuring HOP
Join us for a Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring HOP
It’s all about the Candy, the Chicks, and Rock N Roll!
Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday April 19th 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
• Showing: HOP
• Rated PG
• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Gift for the First 50 Guests!
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• Location: Buffalo Run Stage Chester Frost Park
7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson TN 37343
• All Ages Welcome
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/xgqRZTLzs
If it Rains, this event will move inside the Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson TN 37343
#CFPFreeMovie