Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark – Captain America: The First Avenger

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Showing Captain America: The First Avenger

Tennessee Riverpark

Hubert Fry Center Oval

4301 Amnicola Highway

Chattanooga, TN 37406

Come watch Steve Rogers transform into Captain America: The First Avenger, a superhero dedicated to defending America as the ultimate weapon against evil!

Dress as your favorite Avenger!

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, March 22nd 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

• Showing: Captain America The First Avenger

• Rated PG-13

• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Costume Contest

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/hdep0qKLX

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will inform you by 3:00 pm on March 22nd. If needed to be rescheduled the Rain Date for this event will be March 29, 2024. Thank You.