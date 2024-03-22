Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel Studios
Updated 3.15.24 March 22nd Captain America (Facebook Post) - 1
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Showing Captain America: The First Avenger
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark – Captain America: The First Avenger
Tennessee Riverpark
Hubert Fry Center Oval
4301 Amnicola Highway
Chattanooga, TN 37406
Come watch Steve Rogers transform into Captain America: The First Avenger, a superhero dedicated to defending America as the ultimate weapon against evil!
Dress as your favorite Avenger!
Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, March 22nd 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
• Showing: Captain America The First Avenger
• Rated PG-13
• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Costume Contest
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/hdep0qKLX
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will inform you by 3:00 pm on March 22nd. If needed to be rescheduled the Rain Date for this event will be March 29, 2024. Thank You.