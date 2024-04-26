Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring WONKA

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Join us for a Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring WONKA

Discover the Story of how Willy became WONKA!

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday April 26th 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

• Showing: WONKA

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse

4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/55VRJ962i

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on April 26th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, May 3, 2024. Thank You.

#TNRPFreeMovie

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
