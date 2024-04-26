Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring WONKA
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Warner Brothers Pictures
WONKA 4.26.24 Movie night Flyer) - Wonka 4.26.24
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring WONKA on April 26th, 2024
Join us for a Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring WONKA
Discover the Story of how Willy became WONKA!
Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday April 26th 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
• Showing: WONKA
• Rated PG
• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse
4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406
• All Ages Welcome
Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/55VRJ962i
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on April 26th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, May 3, 2024. Thank You.
#TNRPFreeMovie