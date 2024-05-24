Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark - "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"

× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, LucasFilm Ltd. Rise Of Skywalker 5.24.24 Movie night Flyer) - Rise of Skywalker 5.24.24 Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, Friday, May 24th

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Join the Resistance as they face off against the First Order in the dramatic conclusion of the Skywalker Saga!

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday May 24th 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

• Showing: STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

• Rated PG-13

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• DRESS UP AS YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTER

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse

4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/7588095207879492/

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on May 24th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, May 31, 2024. Thank You.

#TNRPFreeMovie