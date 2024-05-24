Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark - "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, LucasFilm Ltd.
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, Friday, May 24th
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Join the Resistance as they face off against the First Order in the dramatic conclusion of the Skywalker Saga!
Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday May 24th 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
• Showing: STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
• Rated PG-13
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Games
• DRESS UP AS YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTER
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse
4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406
• All Ages Welcome
Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/7588095207879492/
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on May 24th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, May 31, 2024. Thank You.
#TNRPFreeMovie