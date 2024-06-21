Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark – TROLLS WORLD TOUR

to

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Join Poppy and Branch as they embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the world’s music!

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 21st 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: TROLLS WORLD TOUR

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse

4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1wpisPj5m8pauE5F/

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on June 21st. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, June 28th, 2024. Thank You.

#TNRPFreeMovie

Info

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
to
