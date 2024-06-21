Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark – TROLLS WORLD TOUR
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, DreamWorks, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures
Trolls World Tour 6.21.24 Movie night Flyer) - Trolls World Tour 6.21.24
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring TROLLS WORLD TOUR on Friday, June 21st 2024 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm.
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring
TROLLS WORLD TOUR
Join Poppy and Branch as they embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the world’s music!
Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, June 21st 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
• Showing: TROLLS WORLD TOUR
• Rated PG
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse
4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406
• All Ages Welcome
Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1wpisPj5m8pauE5F/
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on June 21st. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, June 28th, 2024. Thank You.
#TNRPFreeMovie