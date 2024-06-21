Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark – TROLLS WORLD TOUR

× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, DreamWorks, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures Trolls World Tour 6.21.24 Movie night Flyer) - Trolls World Tour 6.21.24 Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring TROLLS WORLD TOUR on Friday, June 21st 2024 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Join Poppy and Branch as they embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the world’s music!

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 21st 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: TROLLS WORLD TOUR

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse

4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1wpisPj5m8pauE5F/

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on June 21st. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, June 28th, 2024. Thank You.

#TNRPFreeMovie