Free Pancake Breakfast

St. Alban's Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Free Pancake Breakfasts at St. Albans' Church (7514 Hixson Pike) Saturday, June 17th:

The Hixson Farmers Market will be hosting a free Pancake Breakfast from 9:30-11:30am along with live music. These free breakfasts happen monthly on the 3rd Saturday from May-October and will be held indoors with some outdoor seating for people wishing to bring leashed dogs. We hope you will join us for a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage and beverages and stay to enjoy live music while visiting the market's local vendors.

