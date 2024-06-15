Free Pancake Breakfast and Farmers Market

× Expand Dan Sanders Free Pancake Breakfast with Farmers Market

St. Alban's will be hosting free Pancake Breakfasts on the 3rd Saturdays from 9:30-11:30am from June-October. These monthly breakfasts will be held indoors with some outdoor seating available for people wishing to bring leashed dogs. We hope you will join us for breakfast and drop by to visit with the local vendors at our weekly Hixson Farmers Market which runs from 9:30am-12:30pm.