Free Pancake Breakfasts at St. Albans' Church (7514 Hixson Pike) Saturday, May 20th:

St. Alban's will be hosting a free Pancake Breakfast from 9:30-11:30am. These breakfasts will be on the 3rd Saturday from May-October and will offer live music. The breakfasts will be held indoors with some outdoor seating available for people wishing to bring leashed dogs. We hope you will join us for a free breakfast, stay to enjoy free live music and visit with the vendors at our Hixson Farmers Market.