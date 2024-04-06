Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic and Pet Care Event

× Expand Central Church of Christ food drive - 4 Bark and Bath Cover Image

Join us on Saturday, April 6th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM for our free rabies vaccination clinic.

Is your pet already vaxxed? Bring your pet and treat them to a complimentary nail trimming, with the possibility of a refreshing bath if the weather allows.

A special thank you to our veterinarian on duty, Ashley King, and our sponsor, the Street Quesadilla food truck.

Offerings include:

Free rabies vaccines (available while supplies last)

Free nail trimming for pets

Free bandanas and toys at the pet park

Enjoy delicious food from the Street Quesadilla food truck

Don't miss this chance to care for your pet and enjoy some tasty treats!