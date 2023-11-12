Free Southern Adventist University Orchestra Concert

× Expand Southern Adventist University Southern Adventist University Orchestra 2023

The Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, on Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m... The concert is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Please RSVP by calling 493-0270 or rsvp@jewishchattanooga.com. This concert is sponsored by Southern’s School of Music.

The pieces being performed include:

Atlantic Overture by Matthew Kimbley (one of our Southern music majors)

Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra by Gordon Jacob. Kristen Holritz is the flute soloist.

Symphony No. 1 in C minor, op. 68 by Johannes Brahms.

The Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra is one of several performance organizations sponsored by the School of Music at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. Orlo Gilbert founded and conducted the group until his retirement in May of 2000. He developed the group from a chamber ensemble of 15-20 players to its current complement of 70-80 highly qualified musicians from the university and community.

The orchestra has enjoyed a reputation for quality performance on a worldwide scale, having toured internationally nine times since 1979, visiting the Orient, the South Pacific, Greece, Russia, Romania, Spain, Canada, and the British Isles. Other performances include Epcot Center and Disney World in Florida, and the Knoxville, Tennessee, World’s Fair in 1983.

The orchestra performs a series of six concerts annually on the campus of Southern Adventist University and travels to other schools, churches, and concert halls in surrounding communities. The Orchestra has toured internationally.

Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, a violinist, violist, and vocalist, holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from Atlantic Union College and Master of Music degrees in both Viola Performance and Conducting from New England Conservatory of Music. She has conducted the Young People’s Philharmonia, the Salisbury Singers, Symphony Pro Musica, and the Maryland Consort of Instruments. She has been on the faculties of Columbia Union College, Greater Boston Academy, The New England Conservatory Extension Division, South Lancaster Academy, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and the Thayer Conservatory of Music.

Mrs. Cadwallader has performed with the Boston Philharmonic, Symphony Pro Musica, the Salisbury Lyric Opera, and the Salisbury Chamber Orchestra. Her performance experience includes concert tours of Europe, Australia, Asia, Russia, and the United States as a violinist, violist, vocalist, and conductor. She serves as clinician for several music festivals each year.

Prior to her current appointment as the Orchestra’s conductor, Mrs. Cadwallader was assistant professor of music at Columbia Union College, and the director of choirs at Tacoma Academy from 1998-2000. She was head of the music education program, taught viola, violin, and conducting, and administered the Preparatory School of Music at Columbia Union College. She also conducted the Sligo Seventh-Day Adventist Church choir.

Mrs. Cadwallader joined the faculty of Southern Adventist University as associate professor of music in 2000. In addition to her responsibilities as conductor of the SAU Symphony Orchestra, she teaches viola, violin, string methods, elementary and secondary music methods and conducting.

The Jewish Federation and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation. The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga builds and fosters a strong unified Jewish community and strives to ensure its well-being and continuity locally, in Israel, and throughout the world.

