× Expand Gabriel Mcclover Healthy-taste

A free vegan/plant-based festival, “Healthy Taste Vegfest”, will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2023, from 11 am – 6 pm, at The Commons in Collegedale, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale, TN 37363. Local food vendors will sell vegan/plant-based products and health-related products. The festival will also feature a panel discussion with plant-based physicians and health educators,a spring gardening class and multiple cooking demos. An interactive program for children will also take place at 12:00 and 3:00, with special guest Rick Teepen presenting the "Snakes Alive" reptile show. Ben Roy from the Science Zone will present a science show, and Sarah Victor, author of the children's book "Why I eat Broccoli," will do a book reading and educate children on gardening. The festival is free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.healthytaste.net or contact Gabriel Mcclover at 423-397-6805 or gabriel@healthytaste.net.