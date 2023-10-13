Friday the 13th Spooky Set with Zech Dallas

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for a spooky evening of dinner and music. Zech Dallas will be here for a special spooky set, just in time for Friday the 13th! Join us for a mix of pop, folk, rock, country and classic, with some festive flair. We’ll see you Friday the 13th on the patio!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friday the 13th Spooky Set with Zech Dallas - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday the 13th Spooky Set with Zech Dallas - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday the 13th Spooky Set with Zech Dallas - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday the 13th Spooky Set with Zech Dallas - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 31, 2023

Friday

September 1, 2023

Saturday

September 2, 2023

Sunday

September 3, 2023

Monday

September 4, 2023

Tuesday

September 5, 2023

Wednesday

September 6, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours