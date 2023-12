× Expand Wanderlinger G-Space

All My Friends are bringing a G-Space dj set to Chattanooga TN on Saturday, December 16th 🛸

Support from Me-Yo, ALLisWELL, and Beat Farm

Live visuals performed by EENO ECCO, and JW Sound is bringing his premium custom soundsystem

Tickets are on sale now at the link tagged in this event.

Doors open at 9, music starts at 10.

This is the last All My Friends event of the year, so let’s end the year with a bang 🧨