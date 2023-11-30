Kick off the weekend a little early with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.
Gabe Newell Live at FEED
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
