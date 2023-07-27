Kick off the weekend a little early with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 6!
Gabe Newell Live on the Patio
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
EPB Community Spotlight
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
Saturday
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family MarketsSt. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorLittle Owl Fairy House Festival
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-