Galentine’s Cookie Decorating - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Website Class Cover Photo - 2 Image via Canva

Celebrate Galentine's Day with our Cookie Decorating Class! Join us for a fun-filled evening of laughter and creativity as you learn to decorate sugar cookies with your favorite gal pals.

Our expert instructor will guide you through the process, providing tips for beautiful designs using royal icing and a variety of colorful decorations. Enjoy the company of your friends, snap Insta-worthy pics, and leave with a box of beautifully decorated cookies to share or savor. This Galentine's Day, make sweet memories with those who matter most!

Please note: Space is limited. Ticket sales end 24 hours before the class.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023!