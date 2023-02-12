A Galentine’s Social at Bode

KaitMakes x All Trades Creative present a special Galentine’s Social at Bode Chattanooga on Sunday, February 12. Kicking off at 12 p.m., local artists and makers are coming together to celebrate love with offerings such as personalized undies by KaitMaker, a photo booth by Cassidy Dickens, and aura photos from Aura Soul Photo. VIP tickets including a wine cocktail or mocktail from onsite craft bar, Dusk, and two giveaway tickets to win a gift basket of local-made goodies are available for purchase. Bring your gal pals to Bode for a love-filled afternoon of themed sips, giveaways, and more!

