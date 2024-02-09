Gallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 5, 2024) – The Photographic Society of Chattanooga's Spring Show will go on display on February 9, 2024. PSC will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on February 9, 2024, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to present the spring show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

PSC members currently have their works displayed at the Gallery at Blackwell. Prints are on display for viewing and purchasing. The hours of operations for the Gallery are Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:30pm. The show will end on Mary 3, 2024.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Milton McLain at exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.