Gallery Talk with the Houston Museum
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum Of American Art
Collection of glass pieces
Learn about connections between works featured in Art Deco Glass from the
David Huchthausen Collection and at the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts
during an in-gallery discussion at the Hunter led by Hunter Museum Associate
Curator Lauren Nye and Houston Museum Executive Director Pam Reed.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of
Glass, Tacoma, WA