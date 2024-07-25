Gallery Talk with the Houston Museum

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn about connections between works featured in Art Deco Glass from the

David Huchthausen Collection and at the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts

during an in-gallery discussion at the Hunter led by Hunter Museum Associate

Curator Lauren Nye and Houston Museum Executive Director Pam Reed.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of

Glass, Tacoma, WA

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
