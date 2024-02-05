× Expand Ruby Falls Game Nights at Castle Cafe

Cozy up by the fireplace with games and dinner at the Castle Cafe, Monday - Thursday nights in February!

Beer + Pie dinner deal on Game Nights with $2 off any flatbread pizza when you order a local craft beer.

Tickets to Ruby Falls are never required to eat in the historic Castle.

Games for all ages, 5pm-8pm, Monday - Thursdays in February, beginning February 5th in the Castle Café at Ruby Falls.

This event runs from Feb 5, 2024 to Feb 29, 2024 and happens every:

Mondays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Tuesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Wednesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Thursdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST