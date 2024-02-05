Game Nights at Castle Cafe

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Cozy up by the fireplace with games and dinner at the Castle Cafe, Monday - Thursday nights in February!

Beer + Pie dinner deal on Game Nights with $2 off any flatbread pizza when you order a local craft beer.

Tickets to Ruby Falls are never required to eat in the historic Castle.

Games for all ages, 5pm-8pm, Monday - Thursdays in February, beginning February 5th in the Castle Café at Ruby Falls.

This event runs from Feb 5, 2024 to Feb 29, 2024 and happens every:

Mondays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Tuesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Wednesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Thursdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST

Info

Food & Drink
423-269-6127
