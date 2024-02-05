Ruby Falls
Game Nights at Castle Cafe
Cozy up by the fireplace with games and dinner at the Castle Cafe, Monday - Thursday nights in February!
Beer + Pie dinner deal on Game Nights with $2 off any flatbread pizza when you order a local craft beer.
Tickets to Ruby Falls are never required to eat in the historic Castle.
Games for all ages, 5pm-8pm, Monday - Thursdays in February, beginning February 5th in the Castle Café at Ruby Falls.
This event runs from Feb 5, 2024 to Feb 29, 2024 and happens every:
Mondays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST
Tuesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST
Wednesdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST
Thursdays: 5:00pm - 8:00pm EST