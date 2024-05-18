Garden Gala

to

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

🌸 Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the Garden Gala at Coolidge Park on May 18th from 10am-7pm! 🌼 Experience the beauty of spring with blooming flowers, vibrant plants, and the joy of gardening. 🦋 Join us for a day filled with art, crafts, and farmers market delights, celebrating themes like gardening, flowers, plants, trees, butterflies, birds, and more. 🌿 Don't miss this blossoming event in the heart of Coolidge Park! 🌸

This event is sponsored by:

Renewal by Andersen

Info

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Garden Gala - 2024-05-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Garden Gala - 2024-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Garden Gala - 2024-05-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Garden Gala - 2024-05-18 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours