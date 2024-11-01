× Expand The Signal Gavin Adcock - Actin’ Up Again Tour - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

Gavin Adcock is a 25-year-old Georgia native born and raised in Watkinsville. Former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin grew up working on his family cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in highschool but it wasn’t until the spring of 2021, when he tore up his knee playing football, that he used his time healing to record and release his first original single. Since then, he has put all focus into his music and has released multiple singles that now have amassed almost 100 million streams collectively. His recent release, “A Cigarette”, hit 12 million streams in less than 2 months. As he continues to write and record new music, he is hitting the road touring throughout 2024 with headline dates and multiple major festival plays.