Country and gospel music singer Gene Watson will take the stage at The GEM Theatre on May 25 at 7:30pm. Known as “The Singer’s Singer” by his country music peers, Watson has been performing for over 60 years with 34 studio albums and 72 songs on the charts, including 23 in the top ten and 11 number one hits. The Grand Ole Opry member has recorded with country music legends Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Trace Adkins, and more. For six decades, Gene Watson has delivered soulful ballads and shows no sign of slowing down by touring across the country and working on a new album.

Tickets are $48-$54; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling 706-625-3132.