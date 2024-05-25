Gene Watson

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Country and gospel music singer Gene Watson will take the stage at The GEM Theatre on May 25 at 7:30pm. Known as “The Singer’s Singer” by his country music peers, Watson has been performing for over 60 years with 34 studio albums and 72 songs on the charts, including 23 in the top ten and 11 number one hits. The Grand Ole Opry member has recorded with country music legends Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Trace Adkins, and more. For six decades, Gene Watson has delivered soulful ballads and shows no sign of slowing down by touring across the country and working on a new album.

Tickets are $48-$54; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling 706-625-3132.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Gene Watson - 2024-05-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gene Watson - 2024-05-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gene Watson - 2024-05-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gene Watson - 2024-05-25 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 11, 2024

Tuesday

March 12, 2024

Wednesday

March 13, 2024

Thursday

March 14, 2024

Friday

March 15, 2024

Saturday

March 16, 2024

Sunday

March 17, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours