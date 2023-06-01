GENERATIONS spring acoustic concert

× Expand Kris Jones - Community Center Specialist - City of Chattanooga Don Eaves Heritage House Arts & Civic Center logo

GENERATIONS SPRING CONCERT AT HERITAGE HOUSE

Back by popular demand, Don Eaves Heritage House in East Brainerd will once again host its popular free acoustic concerts for the general public --

On the evening of Thursday, June 1st, audience members will be entertained by a host of talented performers – including . . .

ZAC CHASTAIN

Zac Chastain was raised astride the North Georgia and Tennessee state lines, and as such, was baptized in great country music from an early age. Influences ranging from Hank Williams, Jr. to Travis Tritt to the rural rock of The Eagles and even the classic rock of The Steve Miller band all formed part of his regular listening as a youth.

After catching the music bug at an early age, Zac continued to play music for most of his life – many times accompanied by members of his family.

Then, beginning in 2018, Zac went live as an artist and, after a couple years of the solo circuit, formed the group The Cosmic Strangers – featuring a vintage classic rock sound that hearkens back to the days of smoke-filled bars and simpler times. Now featuring lead guitarist Slaten Dooley, the group has been performing together since 2020 – creating a style of music that melds their shared roots in country with a hearty dose of good ol’ Southern rock ‘n’ roll.

Zach’s music can be heard on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=227279089514394

JOSH WHEELER

Josh Wheeler has played music all over the world, but now calls the Scenic City home. Known for his quirky and often humorous songwriting which mixes acoustic guitar, ukulele, and harmonica into his live sets, in recent years Josh has shifted his focus more towards songwriting – releasing his debut studio album, Seven Stories Tall, in 2021.

Josh’s music can be heard on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=290287259324299/

RICHARD DAIGLE

The musical muse visited Richard Daigle during the quarantine of 2020, resulting in the release of his first album, Average Joe. A lifelong fan of John Prine, Richard bought Prine‘s first album while he was an undergrad and saw his first Prine concert in the late seventies. Later, as a reporter for a daily paper in South Georgia, he had the “prine opportunity” ;-p to not only interview his musical idol, but share an evening’s meal with him. Given all of this, Richard’s songs are understandably Prine-inspired and can now be heard echoing from music halls in both the Nashville and Chattanooga areas.

Richard’s music can be found at his website: https://richarddaigle.com/music

JEFF HOFFINGER

Jeff Hoffinger, is a guitarist, singer/songwriter who lives in Ringgold, GA. He began playing guitar as a teenager and wrote his first song when he was 16.

His early years were spent playing solo in New York City coffee houses and with The Unicorn Tapestry Band. During the 70’s and 80’s, Jeff played with the Chase Manhattan, Go4broke and Harvest bands in the Midwest. He won several competitive contests where his songs were featured on an album.

In September of 2019, Jeff played with Ryan Oyer at the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center, in the first Generations concert presented there. He writes and records at home and plays at open venues; he is looking forward to playing at Heritage House in January with a talented group of musicians.

Jeff subsequently won several competitive music contests, and his winning songs were collected on an album.

Hoffinger now writes and records at home and plays at venues throughout the Chattanooga area. He has recorded two compact discs, City Dude and Collage.

Jeff’s songs can be accessed at:

https://soundcloud.com/jeff-hoffinger/

ABOUT THE CONCERT