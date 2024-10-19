× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Ghouls, Goblins, and Witches Haunted Grounds

🎃 We are thrilled to announce our upcoming Halloween celebration, "Ghouls, Goblins, and Witches Haunted Grounds," on Saturday, October 19th at McDonald Farm in Sale Creek, Tennessee. 👻 Join us for a day filled with spooky festivities throughout the farm. Explore two large, eerie silos featuring Hansel and Gretel and The Mummy, where delightful Halloween treats will be served. The Sanderson sisters will also make an appearance in their iconic costumes, enhancing the festive atmosphere. 💫🧙‍♀️

Adding to the excitement, we will have large Halloween inflatables, a variety of vendors, and food trucks offering an array of delicious Halloween-themed foods and treats, along with decorative items. The farm will be adorned with pumpkins and gourds for all to enjoy. Don't miss out on this frightfully fantastic Halloween event! 🎨