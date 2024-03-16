Girl Scout Cookies + Beer

× Expand wanderlinger wanderlinger

🍪🍺 Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing Extravaganza at Wanderlinger Brewing! 🍪🍺

Indulge your taste buds in a unique and delicious experience at Wanderlinger Brewing Company! Join us for a family-friendly Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing event on Saturday, March 16th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM with Troop 40371.

📍 Where:

Wanderlinger Brewing Company

1208 King St, Chattanooga TN

📅 When:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

🍻 What to Expect:

Craft Beers: Savor a selection of our finest craft beers perfectly paired with the iconic Girl Scout Cookies.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: Bring the whole family for an afternoon of tasty treats and good times.

🍪🍺 Ticket Information: Purchase on-site

Adults (21+): $18 (includes beer flight and cookie pairing)

Kids & Teens: $6 (includes non-alcoholic beverages and cookies)

Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure as we pair the beloved Girl Scout Cookies with our exceptional craft beers. It's an event that's perfect for the whole family – delicious treats, refreshing brews, and great company await!

Troop 40371 will be on-site selling boxes for your pantry!

Invite your friends, bring the kiddos, and let's make this cookie and beer pairing an unforgettable experience for everyone. Cheers to cookies, beers, and family fun! 🎉🍪🍻

See you at Wanderlinger Brewing on March 16th!