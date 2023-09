× Expand Ruby Falls Girls Night Out

Get the R.I.P. treatment in Dread Hollow's Girls Night Out lounge, including a Dread Hollow character meet & greet before screaming your way through three haunted houses. If you survive all the tricks, take home a Dread Hollow sweet treat and a printed GNO professional photo to remember such a drop dead gore-geous night.

Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.