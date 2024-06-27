Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Begin at the Hunter for a tour of our special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, then meet at Ignis Glass Studio for an Art Deco- inspired glass blowing workshop. Each participants will create their own glass work. All materials included. Open to anyone 16 and older.
Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Ignis-Glass-program.
$70/Non-members
$60/Museum members (passport level and above)
Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.