Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art Materials during a glass blowing workshop

Begin at the Hunter for a tour of our special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, then meet at Ignis Glass Studio for an Art Deco- inspired glass blowing workshop. Each participants will create their own glass work. All materials included. Open to anyone 16 and older.

Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Ignis-Glass-program.

$70/Non-members

$60/Museum members (passport level and above)

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.