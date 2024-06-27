Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Begin at the Hunter for a tour of our special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, then meet at Ignis Glass Studio for an Art Deco- inspired glass blowing workshop. Each participants will create their own glass work. All materials included. Open to anyone 16 and older.

Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Ignis-Glass-program.

$70/Non-members

$60/Museum members (passport level and above)

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio - 2024-06-27 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio - 2024-06-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio - 2024-06-27 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Glass Creations With Ignis Glass Studio - 2024-06-27 17:30:00 ical