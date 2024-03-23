× Expand Glent Templeton/The GEM Glen Templeton

Country music artist Glen Templeton returns to The GEM Theatre on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30pm. Templeton is known for his top singles, including “Ball Cap,” on the radio charts, as well as appearances on CMT and at The Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. The popular artist has previously sold out at The GEM and current tickets are selling fast. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling The GEM box office at 706-625-3132.