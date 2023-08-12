× Expand Glen Templeton/The GEM Theatre Glen Templeton

Country music artist Glen Templeton brings his raw talent and energy The GEM Theatre on Saturday, August 12 at 7:30pm. Templeton is known for his top singles, including “Ball Cap,” on the radio charts, as well as appearances on CMT and at The Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906 or by calling The GEM box office at 706-624-3132.

The “blue-collared hero” began his accomplished music career in Alabama singing at the VFW in Cottondale before chasing his dreams in Nashville. He first shared the stage with his veteran and country music recording artist father, Dwight Templeton, and in the years that followed with performers including Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Montgomery Gentry, LoCash, and others. Templeton’s music continues to get millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube thanks to his faithful fans.