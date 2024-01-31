You are the Goal: 5 Week Series - IN-PERSON

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/31/you-are-the-goal Goal

“You are the Goal” is an inspiring course focused on living a life of passionate transformation. The 5-week curriculum is designed to take you on a profound journey into building a practice of self-love, igniting your creativity, confronting your limitations, and invoking your inner wisdom to bring you into alignment with authentically living your one wild and precious life.

In this powerful, 5-week life-enriching course you will be given the blueprint to:

Awaken to your true nature of loving who you are by learning practices that design your best self.

Discover the vast well of creativity that dwells inside of you so you can powerfully share your gifts with the world.

Work through the barriers and limitations that have been paralyzing you so that you can finally live out the life that is waiting for you.

Align with your inner wisdom as your true resource for navigating the development of who you were born to be.

Rewrite and reprogram your present mindset with new beliefs that will set you free.

This course includes weekly in-person classes, as well as outside of the classroom participation.

The Course Outline includes:

Weekly 2-hour class curriculum

Daily 15-minute meditation series

Peer-to-peer land the learning exercises

Private Facebook Group Community

Soul work to deepen your wisdom

Are you being called to value your voice of wisdom, you talents & gifts and your creativity to align your life with the highest expression of you?

Class series takes place on Wednesdays from 6pm to 8pm January 31st – February 28th.

About the instructor:

Marlee Elaine is a Personal Development Coach and creator of Creative Clarity Coaching & Wild Heart Wisdom for Women. She leads workshops guiding her students to align with who they are born to be based on 3 key principles: 1) Create an intuitive connection to your clarity, 2) Practice developing your emotional intelligence energy and 3﻿) Invest in an inner journey of your self-love & self worth.

In her purposeful life she is a skilled Mindset & Energy Coach, New Moon and Full Moon Workshop Facilitator, a Certified Clarity Catalyst Trainer, a Certified Creative Insight Journey Coach for Teens, Meditation Teacher and Author of “Celebrate Magnificent You”, a children’s book inspiring Self-Love & Self-Worth. She lives her life’s creative passions in Cleveland, TN growing organic gardens, practicing yoga, reading books that inspire her curious mind, crafting organic meals from scratch and being in awe of the creative energy of nature.