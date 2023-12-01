Godzilla Minus One in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne

Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes:

Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 pm ET

