Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in IMAX

WB Studios, IMAX, Legendary The next exciting installment in the MonsterVerse comes to IMAX with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! Get your tickets today!

The epic battle continues! The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

March 29 at 6:15 PM

March 30 - 31 at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM

April 1 - 5 at 6:15 PM

April 6 - 7 at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM

April 8 - 11 at 6:15 PM