East Brainerd Community Theater presents On Golden Pond March 16 and 24 at 7:30 and March 18 and 25 at 2:30. Tickets are $15 and available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-golden-pond-ebct-tickets-522150745937
Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
