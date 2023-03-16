On Golden Pond

to

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

East Brainerd Community Theater Presents On Golden Pond March 16 and 24 at 7:30 and March 18 and 25 at 2:30. Tickets available at the door or on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-golden-pond-ebct-tickets-522150745937

Info

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
4238021331
to
Google Calendar - On Golden Pond - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - On Golden Pond - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - On Golden Pond - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - On Golden Pond - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 7, 2023

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Friday

March 10, 2023

Saturday

March 11, 2023

Sunday

March 12, 2023

Monday

March 13, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours