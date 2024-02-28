The Good, the Bad & the Ugly of Hearing Loss

× Expand HLAA Hearing Loss Association, Chattanooga Chapter

Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), Chattanooga Chapter, will host Lorena Cavanaugh when she presents “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Hearing Loss” on Wednesday, February 28 at the Partnership Office for the Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing, beginning at 11 a.m.

Lorena serves as the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Speech & Hearing Center of Chattanooga. She encourages people to consider the importance of their hearing health, how it affects not only the way we communicate, but also our relationships, overall health, and the way we age.

“I am passionate about helping people regain their ability to understand and to be understood,” states Ms. Cavanaugh.

All HLAA meetings are free and open to the public. Partnership is located at 5600 Brainerd Rd., Suite E-1 in the Eastgate Town Center building.

This program will be captioned and interpreted. Refreshments provided.

Contact Betty Proctor at baproctor@epbfi.com for more information.