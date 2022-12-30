Good Grief Farewell Show

to

Redbud 2314 East 13th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Four years after breathing life into a notoriously raucous indie rock outfit, the members of Good Grief are riding off into the sunset. Join us at the Redbud Venue on Friday, December 30 as we send off a staple of the Chattanooga music community.

Featuring special guests My Captain My King, Suitor, and The Grimulets.

7:00-7:30: The Grimulets

7:45-8:15: Suitor

8:30-9:00: My Captain My King

9:15-10:30: Good Grief

Tickets: $10 at the door

Doors open at 6:30PM

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
