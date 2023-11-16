Gratefull 2023

× Expand River City Company Join the community for a free Thanksgiving meal on MLK Blvd. All are welcome!

The tradition continues with the return of Gratefull on November 16, 2023!

Free and ALL are welcome to join together for a Thanksgiving meal in the middle of Martin Luther King Blvd. There is no fee, no expectations, and no agenda — just an open invitation.

For those who wish to make a contribution to those in need, you are welcome to bring supplies for the Maclellan Shelter for Families. Bins will be provided for you to drop off items including: nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste and diapers, and laundry supplies.

Want to volunteer? We need your help! Simply visit www.ihelpchattanooga.org for position descriptions!

Gratefull is made possible by: Maclellan Foundation, with additional support by Synovus Bank, Kazee, Patten & Patten Investment Advisors, Hamico, Delegator, Citizens of Heaven Church, CHI Memorial, NewTerra Compost, World Centric, John P. Franklin Funeral Home, Downtown Chamber of Commerce, 35 South Real Estate & Design, Power 94, G93.5, Tu Radio, ESPN 95.3, Big106.9, Summitt Pianos, EPB and First Horizon.

Generous contributions toward the meal are provided by Community Pie, Frothy Monkey, Niedlov's Bakery & Coca-Cola.

Hosts of this year include: River City Company, The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga and Causeway.