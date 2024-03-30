× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/the-great-adult-egg-hunt-and-hoppy-hour egg hunt

This annual fundraiser combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields. We’ll also have eggs containing candy and prizes from local businesses!

We’ll conclude the event with a Hoppy Hour at 43 Station Street.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Sunday best for added fun.

Please note: This event has a rain date of April 6, 2024. No refunds.